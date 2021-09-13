Sanjay Leela Bhansali to recreate pre partition Lahore in Film City for Heeramandi: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most popular and respected filmmakers in Bollywood. Bhansali has delivered several hits as a director and producer for the big screen and now he is dabbling into the digital and OTT medium with Heeramandi. Heeramandi has been making a lot of buzz among the excited audience, and now the latest report is that Bhansali is going to bring Lahore into India. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, Bhansali will be recreating the city of Lahore from the pre-partition times for his upcoming show Heeramandi.

According to a report in ETimes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recreating pre-partition Lahore in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Bhansali is reportedly in the last stage of casting for his upcoming web show, and the show is slated to go on floors in November. Manisha Koraila will be seen in the show. The actress and director had last collaborated in Bhansali’s film Khamoshi in 1996, which starred Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Seema Biswas.

Some of the other names doing the rounds for Bhansali’s web show are Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Shabana Azmi, Tabu. Rekha and Madhuri Dixit. Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra was also approached for the show but the actress reportedly turned it down citing date issues. It was said that the filmmaker was himself doing the casting of the film. It is written by Moin Beg and directed by Bhansali. Subrat Chakraborty who designed the sets of Padmavat will be designing the set of Heera Mandi as well.

The show will reportedly portray the story of courtesans in Heera mandi, a district in pre-partition India. Reports also mention that it will have themes related to love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the ‘kothas’.

