Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi to hit the floor in March; Report

The significant rise in COVID 19 cases and its new variant Omicron has emerged as a huge matter of concern. Not just it is affecting normal life but the entertainment industry is also facing the brunt of the surge in the cases as shoots are getting postponed. And now the recent project to face the consequences is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much talked about movie Heeramandi. To note, the series was slated to begin rolling in February this year and the team had been working hard for the same.

However, as per a recent report published in Mid Day, it is reported that the shooting of Heeramandi is deferred as of now. The reports also suggested that the series is likely to hit the floor in March instead of February. To note, the magnum opus will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut in the digital space and has several female actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Diana Penty among others playing pivotal roles. This isn’t all. It was also reported that the crew had been building an opulent set at Film City in Goregaon for Heeramandi that will reflect the old charm of Lahore.

“The story that spans three generations is set in a district in Lahore of pre-Independence India. Over the past 15 days, the production design team has been supervising as the workers are recreating Lahore of the bygone era, building alleys and bazaars of the city. Given the nature of the show, it demands a large crew. Bhansali sir will lead a cast and crew of about 300,” a source was quoted saying.