Sanjay Leela Bhansali set to make his first period drama for web with Richa Chaddha in the lead role?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen on roping in Richa Chaddha for the lead role in his debut web period drama along with two other male co-stars.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has multiple projects in the pipeline but the filmmaker is currently busy with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the director's next big screen romance will be this real life story, his next period drama is likely to be his debut in the web space. Yes, you heard that right. SLB will be bringing his grandiose to the streaming platform soon, revealed a report in Mid-Day.

Turns out, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen on roping in Richa Chaddha for the lead role in this period drama along with two other male co-stars. The actress was reportedly spotted outside the director's office a few weeks back. If this deal materialises, the project will see the reunion of SLB and Richa seven years after Ramleela.

A source revealed to the portal that the script is still under process. "It's a period drama rooted in a chapter of Indian history, with Bhansali sir serving as the creator and showrunner. Usually, tentpole projects are commissioned by streaming giants. But here, the filmmaker is said to be making it independently after which he will sell it to an OTT platform. The script is being developed while Bhansali sir zeroes in on the two male leads. Richa, who is keen to portray the female lead, has yet to sign on the dotted line," the source revealed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali last delivered the blockbuster Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. His next film Gangubai Kathiawadi will be his first project with Alia Bhatt.

