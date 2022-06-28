Sanjay Leela Bhansali's digital debut Heeramandi begins; Check here

Sanjay Leela Bhansali needs no introduction. He has given some classic movies to the world including Bajirao Mastani, Bajirao Mastani, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and others. His last release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt was a hit and was praised by viewers as well. The film not only took the domestic box office by storm but also performed well internationally.

Now, the ace filmmaker is all set to enter into the digital space with his upcoming project 'Heeramandi'. For the unversed, Heeramandi is not a film, but an eight-episode web series. And, in good news, the shooting for the show has begun. DOP Sudeep Chatterjee shared the photo of the clapboard in which it was written 'Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali...DOP: Sudeep Chatterjee...Mahurat Shot...Date: 27.06.2022'. While sharing the post, Sudeep wrote, "To new beginnings".

Check Sudeep's post here:

In August last year, Netflix officially announced its collaboration with the filmmaker Bhansali for Heeramandi. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series,” a part of the social media post read.

Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta are a part of the show. Mitakshara Kumar, who in the past has assisted Bhansali and had recently helmed Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, will also be directing Heeramandi along with SLB.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed, "Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music he has been personally involved in every composition."

