Sanya Malhotra to Masaba Gupta, Netflix shares glimpses of female artistes and their characters on Women's Day.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Netflix India revealed the different shades it plans to bring in the coming months to the streaming platform. Sharing new stills from six upcoming shows which are being headlined by women artistes, the streaming platform celebrated and marked the day. Starting off the announcements was Sanya Malhotra who will be seen as a cop in the drama Kathal.

A drama with a dose of comedy, Netflix tweeted, "Can this police officer solve the mysterious case of the missing *checks notes* jackfruit? The brilliant @sanyamalhotra07 solves a bizarre case in #Kathal." Followed by Sanya, next in line was Qala which will see Bulbuul's Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee playing the mother-daughter bond. The film will also see late Irrfan's son Babil making his debut.

Then was Thar which will star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan. Their stunning look from the project is hard to miss. Followed by Thar, Netflix announced Mai that features Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Raima Sen in a family drama.

Then was the part bio, part fictional drama Masaba Masaba which stars fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actress mother Neena Gupta. Sharing a brand new still from the show, "Lights, camera, fashion! @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 are getting ready to take us on the rollercoaster ride of their lives! Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba arrives soon on Netflix!"

Last but not the least was Imtiaz Ali's She which will be returning for a second season with Aaditi Pohankar in the lead role.

