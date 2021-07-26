Sara Ali Khan is all praises for Radhika Madan in Feels Like Ishq; Calls her effortless and amazing

Last Friday, Netflix released its new original, Feels Like Ishq. The anthology consisting of six short films dives into the familiar idea of finding love in strange and unexpected places. And by the looks of it, actor Sara Ali Khan thoroughly enjoyed peer Radhika Madan’s performance in her short, “Save the Da(y)te.” The Simmba actress recently took to her Instagram to shower Radhika with praises and love. Sara posted a still of Madan, and her co-actor Amol Parashar, on her Instagram story.

Tagging Radhika on her story, Sara wrote, “Continue killing it,” followed by a shooting star emoji. Sara further wrote, “Effortless and amazing as always.” She then followed it with a hug and a heart emoji. But that’s not all! If you think Sara is done admiring Radhika’s work, you could not be more wrong. The Kedarnath actress also inserted two gifs into her story. While one reads, “You are amazing,” the other says, “Wow”! Looks like Sara is in complete awe of Radhika’s performance and does not shy away from letting the world know about it.

Take a look at Sara’s story:

Save the Da(y)te starring Radhika and Amol as the leads is directed by Ruchir Arun. Radhika is seen playing a bridesmaid, and Amol is a wedding planner. The story progresses as they exchange contrasting ideas on love and marriage while looking for the bride, who has developed cold feet and escaped the scene.

Coming to Sara, the actress recently celebrated Eid with her family. She posted a picture on Instagram with Saif, Ibrahim, and Taimur, as Sara held baby Jeh in her arms.

On the work front, she was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan, in Coolie No. 1. The actress has quite a few projects lined up, including Atrangi Re, helmed by director Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Last month, Sara shared pictures from the shooting of a project she did with Punit Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan to Yami Gautam; 5 celebrities whose PHOTOS went viral on social media