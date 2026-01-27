Sara Ali Khan and Orry’s Public Fallout: How a viral comment snowballed into online outrage

What looked like a lifelong friendship has now turned into one of the most talked-about social media controversies as actor Sara Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani, who is popularly known as Orry, reportedly are no longer on cordial terms. Sara Ali Khan and Orry are now at the centre of an online controversy after an Instagram reel sparked a public fallout in January 2026. Once close friends during their college years, the two reportedly drifted apart naturally over time, before recent social media exchanges came into the spotlight.

What triggered the fallout



The controversy traces back to a series of social media posts by Orry after he uploaded a reel titled “3 worst names,” naming 'Sara, Amrita and Paalak' without surnames. While not explicitly clarified, the internet quickly connected the dots, assuming the references were to Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari, who was rumored to be dating Sara's brother-actor Ibrahim Ali Khan. The video drew backlash and was eventually deleted.

Unfollowing each other



Shortly after, both Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, fuelling speculation of a fallout. Orry later claimed he had unfollowed them earlier, suggesting the move was not recent from his end. In a video inspired by another content creator, Orry appeared wearing a blue mesh top. When a user questioned his outfit in the comments, Orry responded with a remark referencing Sara’s film career. The comment was widely interpreted as a direct dig at the actor and quickly went viral.

The final fallout



The backlash intensified as older comments and replies from Orry resurfaced, including a response involving Sara’s mother Amrita, which many found disrespectful. Amid the noise, Sara Ali Khan chose not to address the issue directly. Instead, she shared a cryptic Instagram story featuring lyrics about living freely and avoiding pointless conflict, which fans saw as a quiet response to the situation.

Neither party has issued an official statement, but the public nature of the exchanges has turned a personal disagreement into a broader debate. At its core, the episode highlights how influencer culture can quickly spiral into public outrage.

ALSO READ: Is Sara Ali Khan dating model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa? This VIDEO from Kedarnath is now VIRAL