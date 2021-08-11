Sara Ali Khan engages in combat in brave first look from Mission Frontline; To premiere on THIS date

In a big reveal on Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan shared first look from the upcoming show Mission Frontline with Discovery+Original where she will be seen training with the country's first female commando unit, Veerangana Force in Assam. Sara looks fierce with a weapon in her & engaging in combat with another commando. The show premieres on August 13. The Simmba actress had visited Assam for the shoot a while back and photos from the same had surfaced on social media back then too.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a poster in which she is seen clad in an all black look. She is seen clad in a tank top and cargo pants in a fierce look. She is seen holding a rifle. Sara is also seen fighting with another commando in the rain and showing off her brave skills in the same. Sharing the poster, Sara wrote, "#SalutingHer." With it, Sara revealed that the episode will premiere on August 13, 2021. This is ahead of Independence Day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara had visited Guwahati last month where the shoot for the second season of Mission Frontline took place. While the star did not share photos from the same, her fan clubs took to social media to share glimpses of her training as a commando in Assam with the female force. The show is all set to premiere on August 13 on Discovery+ India and the actress' fierce look is bound to leave her fans excited for it.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ananya Panday to star in new content line up on OTT platform