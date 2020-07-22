Sara Ali Khan excited for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: One last glimpse of our shooting star

As the makers announce the release time of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement about the movie.

It is just two days left for the release of Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the audience can’t keep calm. After all, the movie will not just mark the big Bollywood debut of newcomer Sanjana, but it will also be Sushant’s last stint in front of the camera. Needless to say, it will be quite an emotional moment for all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans across the world. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, celebrities are also looking forward to Dil Bechara’s premiere on July 24 at 7:30 pm.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Sara Ali Khan also shared a motion poster of Dil Bechara featuring Sushant and Sanjana on her social media handle today. She even called Sushant a shooting star as she is counting days for the movie’s release. The Kedarnath actor captioned the poster as, “One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara:

To note, just like Sanjana, Sara also made her debut opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018. In fact, Sara and Sushant’s pairing was a big hit among the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about Dil Bechara, given the massive response the trailer received, the makers have decided to make the release more special as they will be releasing the movie simultaneously in India, UK, USA and Canada. Making the announcement, director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput.”

