  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan excited for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: One last glimpse of our shooting star

As the makers announce the release time of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement about the movie.
Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan excited for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: One last glimpse of our shooting starSara Ali Khan excited for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: One last glimpse of our shooting star
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is just two days left for the release of Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the audience can’t keep calm. After all, the movie will not just mark the big Bollywood debut of newcomer Sanjana, but it will also be Sushant’s last stint in front of the camera. Needless to say, it will be quite an emotional moment for all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans across the world. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, celebrities are also looking forward to Dil Bechara’s premiere on July 24 at 7:30 pm.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Sara Ali Khan also shared a motion poster of Dil Bechara featuring Sushant and Sanjana on her social media handle today. She even called Sushant a shooting star as she is counting days for the movie’s release. The Kedarnath actor captioned the poster as, “One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara 24th July @ 7:30PM IST on Disney Hotstar

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

To note, just like Sanjana, Sara also made her debut opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018. In fact, Sara and Sushant’s pairing was a big hit among the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about Dil Bechara, given the massive response the trailer received, the makers have decided to make the release more special as they will be releasing the movie simultaneously in India, UK, USA and Canada. Making the announcement, director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput.”

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement