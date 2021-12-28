Sarah Jessica Parker explains how returning with SATC reboot And Just Like That 'was a hard fought choice'

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has recently reacted to returning for its reboot series And Just Like That, along with lead cast mates Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. During a roundtable interview on HBO Max, the three actresses discussed how the revival series helped them gain new experiences and opened up on working with the SATC cast again.

While speaking about why the three of them decided to bring back Sex and the City, Parker revealed her stance stating that they reprised their roles in the reboot series on their own will. "We're back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back," the actress noted, adding that returning with And Just Like That "was a hard-fought choice" to take Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda's story forward.

Kristin Davis, who essays the role of Charlotte in the series reflected on the same, noting that they have returned "with a new kind of broader world." Adding on the diversity of the cast, Davis also said, "They're so brilliantly cast, and they have such an interesting point of view." And Just Like That also includes Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

Cynthia Nixon, who also directed one of the episodes in the series opened up on how "supportive" everyone around her was. "I said yes right away, even though I was very, very scared but it's been really amazing," the actress gushed.

For those unversed, Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That released on the streaming platform HBO Max on December 9. While Kim Cattrall aka Samantha wasn't present at this revival of the series, the series comprised the other original characters including Parker's Carrie, Nixon's Miranda and Davis' Charlotte.

