Sarah Jessica Parker feels 'sentimental' post wrapping up shoot for SATC revival And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker has an emotional response to And Just Like That's shoot wrapping up. Taking to Instagram, Parker posted a couple of stories stating that she would miss being her character as they have already filmed the last scenes and are on the verge of wrapping up.

"This is my last walk for now as Carrie [Bradshaw]," Parker noted while walking around the studio where they have filmed the Sex and the City reboot. Opening up on the journey, Parker stated that it was an "adventure." "I'm feeling very sentimental, and that's it," the actress noted.

The production for And Just Like That began amid late Spring as HBO Max announced about the show and how the main cast members would embark on a "new chapter" with the brand new series. Along with Parker, Cynthia Nixon also reprised her role as the no-nonsense lawyer Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis reprised her role as Charlotte York, the doting wife and mother of two. However, another main character of Sex and the City, Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall didn't come back for And Just Like That.

According to the show's synopsis, the three leads will "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The series will premiere on HBO Max around December 2021. In other news, in a recent Vogue interview, Parker slammed internet trolls for engaging in "misogynist chatter" and age-shaming her and the other stars of And Just Like That.

