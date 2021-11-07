Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to Kim Cattrall's absence from SATC's reboot And Just Like That

Sex and the City's reboot And Just Like That is scheduled to premiere on December 2021, and Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up on the show, her role, and the possible additions and minuses in terms of OG characters.

For those unversed, Sex and the City revolved around the lives of four women in their 30s and 40s, played by Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall. However, the new series based on SATC won't witness Cattrall reprising her iconic character Samantha. While speaking to Vogue, Parker responded to Cattrall's absence from the series and revealed her stance on the same. "We have some new people," Parker said, adding that there are new people who are joining the franchise and certain old characters have exited the show, referring to Kim Cattrall's decision of discontinuing Sex and the City.

"We have some new people, and we have some people who aren’t back anymore," the SATC alum said. While the new show has been kept under tight wraps, fans could see some on-set photos time and again, sometimes of Parker alone, and at times with Nixon and Davis. Fans have also been debating about certain important questions from the previous movies and series under the franchise. Many have also been concerned over Parker and Mr Big's relationship. Fan theories, discussions and tweets have proved that many are eagerly waiting to witness And Just Like That.

In other news, after exiting Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall has joined the cast of Hulu's How I Met Your Father alongside Hilary Duff.

