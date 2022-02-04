Sarah Jessica Parker says she would 'not be ok' with Kim Cattrall joining And Just Like That; Here's why

The Sex and the City reboot titled And Just Like That was released recently and while there have been mixed reactions for the show, many fans have particularly been discussing Kim Cattrall's exit from the series and even more the way her character Samantha Jones was written off the show. Opening up about the reboot and revealing what her equation with Cattrall is like, Sarah Jessica Parker spoke to Variety in a recent interview.

Revealing if she would be ok if Cattrall was to return to the reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker did not mince any words as she said, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared. I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Though Cattrall wasn't presented in the 10-episode series, her character of Samantha Jones was present throughout the storyline. It was shown in the reboot that Jones and Carrie communicated over text at multiple points in the story.

Speaking about differentiating between Kim and her character, SJP said, "There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her" via Variety.

And Just Like That was released on HBO Max and the show left fans divided with several of its storyline twists including Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) new love interest Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) death and more.

ALSO READ: And Just Like That: Sex and the City fans ENRAGED on Twitter due to a MAJOR character's HEARTBREAKING death