Sarah Jessica Parker says she's 'envious' of And Just Like That's Carrie Bradshaw for THIS reason

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up on playing Carrie Bradshaw and how the character has become a major part of her life. For those unversed, Sex and the City has released a sequel And Just Like That on HBO Max which revolves around the lives of the New York City ladies, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda.

Now, Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed how she feels about playing Bradshaw. Opening up on the same, she said that she is "envious" of the character for one reason. During an interview with US Weekly, Bradshaw said that her character's "qualities" didn't leave her. "It's not like I stop playing her and therefore, anything that I like or if I was interested in or inspiring leaves me," she said.

During the chat, Sarah Jessica Parker also said that she loves the friendships that Bradshaw has. "I love the time that they have for their friendships. I don't really have [that]. Most people don't have time to meet that frequently for brunch or lunch. So, I'm envious," Bradshaw said, referring to the amazing friendships that Carrie has with Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha.

She also revealed that she would want to "integrate" Carrie's friendships into her life. "But I think the thing that has always touched me the most is our relationships and how necessary they are - and that is certainly true in my life as well," she said.

The first episode of And Just Like That has been released on December 10. The series will revolve around the incredible friendships from Sex and the City minus Kim Cattrall's Samantha.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sarah Jessica Parker makes RARE red carpet appearance with her son James at And Just Like That premiere