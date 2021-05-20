Sardar Ka Grandson song Bandeya: John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari's soulful & poignant track to be out TOMORROW

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari, Sardar Ka Grandson released this week. The song, Bandeya from the film is all set to drop tomorrow and it promises to tug at your heart.

A film that has been the talk of the town is Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. Starring Arjun and Rakul in the lead, the film released on an OTT platform this week. And now, a song Bandeya featuring John and Aditi is all set to drop tomorrow. The teaser of the same was shared on social media today by Arjun, Rakul and others from the cast of the film and it promises to tug at your heart.

In the teaser, we get to witness John and Aditi amid a chaotic setting in Lahore. With violence erupting all around, John and Aditi's characters are seen hiding inside a house in the song's teaser. In one snippet we also get to see Arjun's character crossing the border and entering Pakistan. While the mystery of the story will unfold tomorrow as the song will be out, the vocals have surely left fans excited. It is crooned by Divya Kumar, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Take a look at the teaser:

Meanwhile, the film has received a mixed response from audiences across the world. It was released on May 18 on Netflix and is a story of a grandson played by Arjun who decides to fulfill his grandmother's wish of travelling to her old house in Pakistan in a modern way. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, Soni Razdan, Divya Seth in pivotal roles. The previous songs from the film, Jee Ni Karda and Main Teri Ho Gayi have been loved by fans. The film is helmed by Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

