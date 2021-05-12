Sardar Ka Grandson Song Dil Nahin Todna Out: Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh will take you on emotional ride

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer song Dil Nahin Todna has been released today by the makers. The film will be out on May 18, 2021.

The song titled Dil Nahin Todna has been released today. The track's teaser featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh was released yesterday. The soft melody depicts the story of the heartbroken couple. The chemistry of both the lead actors is being hailed by fans. The film is all set to release on May 18 on Netflix. The family drama also has Neena Gupta in the pivotal role. John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in the film.

Sharing the link, the 2 States actor wrote, “Love can only heal our hearts and transcend through time. #DilNahinTodna Song out now!” Sung by Zara Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the song begins with a breakup. In the video, Rakul Preet Singh is seen keeping a ring on the table and leaving. She then breaks down, while everything around Arjun Kapoor reminds him of her. He recalls how they would go out and have wonderful evenings together. The song also shows them working together in the same office. The melodious track will tug at your heartstrings.

Listen to the song here:

The trailer of the film shows how a grandson fulfills his grandmother’s wish to see her ancestral home which is now in Pakistan. Fans are waiting for the release of the film. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat and will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns. Rakul Preet Singh has several Bollywood as well as South films in her kitty.

