Sardar Ka Grandson Song Dil Nahin Todna Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh's track showcases love & pain

The next song Dil Nahin Todna from Sardar Ka Grandson will be releasing tomorrow. The makers have dropped the teaser video today.
 The makers of Sardar Ka Grandson have released the teaser of their next song Dil Nahin Todna. The song features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, who are also the lead actors of the film. The film's trailer was released on Netflix. The family entertainer also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Divya Seth in the pivotal roles. Earlier, the song Main Teri Ho Gayi featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham was released. The full video of the track Dil Nahin Todna will release tomorrow. 

The song is crooned by Zara Khan and Tanishk Bagchi. The music of the song is composed and lyrics are written by Tanishk Bagchi. The teaser video shows lead actors going through a lot of pain as they are witnessing heartbreak. In one scene, Rakul is also seen throwing her ring. The last song Main Teri Ho Gayi was a remake of a hit Punjabi number. In the song, it is shown Arjun and Rakul fall in love and dream about it.  

The first song Jee Ni Karda was also the remake of a Punjabi number. The film will be releasing on May 18, 2021.

Here's the teaser:

The trailer of the film opens up with Neena Gupta who wants to see her ancestral home in Pakistan. She wants her grandson to take her there. Arjun, who is essaying the role of grandson, decides to fulfill his grandmother’s wish. He gives all his efforts but is denied a visa. However, he then decides to bring the ancestral home to Amritsar.

Also Read: Sardar Ka Grandson Song Main Teri Ho Gayi Out Now: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh take us on romantic journey

