Sardar Ka Grandson song Jee Ni Karda: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet are dancing baraatis in this new Punjabi track

The makers of Sardar Ka Grandson have dropped the video of the first song Jee Ni Karda starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is releasing on OTT platform on May 18.

The first song Jee Ni Karda from the upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson has finally released today. The film's trailer starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles was released a few days back. The trailer was released on Netflix and had received a positive response from the audience. From the trailer, it looks like the film is a family entertainer. Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth will be seen in the pivotal roles.

Sharing the song link, the actress wrote, “If you want to go balle balle, this is the chance!”. The song is a full foot-tapping number. In the song, both actors are seen dancing in marriage and enjoying it. The song opens with the rhythmic beats of a 'dhol'. The scene then changes to visuals where the lead actors are captured grooving on to the Punjabi party number. The song is crooned by Nikhita Gandhi, Punjabi singers Manak-E and Jass Manak. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. National Award winner choreographer Kruti Mahesh was roped in for the song.

In the trailer, we see Neena who wants her grandson to take her to her ancestral home which is in Lahore. Arjun, who is playing the role of her grandson, will try everything to get a visa but all in vain. He was denied permission to take her to Lahore. So, then he decides to move her ancestral home to Amritsar. Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, and T-Series.

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film is all set to release on the OTT platform on May 18.

