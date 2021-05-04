Sardar Ka Grandson Song Main Teri Ho Gayi Out Now: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh take us on romantic journey

The second song of Sardar Ka Grandson ‘Main Teri Ho Gayi’ featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh is out today.

The makers of Sardar Ka Grandson have released the second song of the film. The song titled Main Teri Ho Gayi features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. The trailer of the film was released on Netflix and received a good response from the audience. The family entertainer also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Divya Seth in the pivotal roles. Coming back to the song, the soothing number shows the romantic journey of the lead stars.

The song is crooned by Millind Gaba and Pallavi Gaba. It is a remake of the song with the same name and was originally composed by Millind Gaba. In fact, the first song Jee Ni Karda was also the remake of a Punjabi number. Sharing the link of the song, the 2 States actor wrote, “The epitome of true love is here. #MainTeriHoGayi will make your heart melt with joy. Song out now!’ In the song, it is shown Arjun and Rakul fall in love and dream about it. And it also shows John and Aditi’s romance. The lyrics of the song will tug at your heartstrings.

The trailer opens with Neena Gupta who wants her grandson to take her to her ancestral home in Lahore. Arjun is playing the role of her grandson, who tries to get a visa but fails. Then he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar. The film will be releasing on May 18, 2021.

