Sardar Ka Grandson Twitter review: Netizens give mixed response to Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh starrer

Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, and Neena Gupta, has been released. Check out what Twitterati has to say about the family drama.
Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson released today on the streaming giant Netflix. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the family drama also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Divya Seth, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie has been in the news ever since its inception. While the actors are receiving love for their brilliant performances, the film has garnered mixed reviews from netizens. As soon as the movie started streaming, #SardarKaGrandson has been trending on micro-blogging site Twitter with users expressing their views on the family entertainer.

While some people are calling it unbearable and boring, others branded it as an endearing film. One Twitterati wrote, “It is better to watch @kamaalrkhan in #Deshdrohi than watching Arjun Kapoor in any movie. #SardarKaGrandson.” Another tweeted, U didn't have to make us cry and emotional @Rakulpreet nd @arjunk26 The opening itself was too emotional, the entire flow was so emotional all the time that it kept me crying. Proud to say that as a @Rakulpreet fan got a chance to see such a wonderful role .#SardarKaGrandson.”

Another user said, “Wow what a movie Sardar Kar Grand Son just wow how was #ArjunKapoor & #RukulPreet is just brilliant and excellent evergreen.”

One netizen tweeted, “So he is clearly SALMAN FAN, giving RADHE 3 stars and #SardarKaGrandson a content driven given only 1, it’s shame for Indian cinema !!”

“#SardarKaGrandson is not entertaining,” said another user.

Check out Twitterati’s reaction below:

Bankrolled by T-Series among others, Sardar Ka Grandson follows the journey of a US-returned grandson (played by Arjun Kapoor), who goes to any lengths to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish.

