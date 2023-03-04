Sasaeng fans show up to BTS’ Jungkook’s gym, artist addresses annoyance towards it in recent live broadcast

BTS vocalist Jungkook was recently doing a live broadcast where he interacted with fans, sang and grooved to songs of different genres and languages. The artist was seen having a good time throughout the two hours of his live broadcast. Artists use live broadcasts as a medium via which fans can send messages and ask questions. One such question from a fan regarding Jungkook’s plans the following day reminded Jungkook of something important.

Elaborating on the matter, he told fans that as much as he appreciates the love and warmth they shower on him, he would really appreciate it if people didn’t show up to the place where he works out. Recalling a recent incident Jungkook told fans that just when he was about to leave for home, a few fans showed up at the place he was working out. Jungkook repeatedly thanked his fans for their interest in him while also stating how important it was that they respected his boundaries.

What are Sasaeng fans?

A ‘sasaeng fan’ is a Korean term used for overly obsessive fans. Sasaeng fans are essentially fans who are so consumed by their obsession for their favourite artists that they fail to acknowledge and respect any boundaries and often end up invading the privacy of their favourite artist. There have been multiple incidents in the past where sasaeng fans have caused a lot of trouble to prove their adulation for various artists. While a majority of these incidents include stalking, a few severe cases have also resulted in physical injuries and emotional abuse to artists.

What is Jungkook doing in 2023?

BTS members are now focusing on their respective solo projects. While SUGA has a world tour coming up, Jimin is about to release new music at the end of this month. Jin on the other hand is fulfilling his military commitments and will soon be joined by J-Hope. While Jungkook is yet to release new music this year, he had a remarkable musical journey last year. From collaborating with American singer Charlie Puth to performing at the opening ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jungkook had quite a memorable year.

