Satan's spawn or urban legend: Who exactly is Nanno? The mystery behind the Girl from Nowhere

Nanno is as mysterious as the ways of the world itself. Who exactly is she?

The second season of one of the most sensational, controversial, hair-raising and entertaining Thai drama Girl From Nowhere is officially out of Netflix and it is every bit as tantalizing as the first season. Girl From Nowhere tells the story of quite literally, a girl from nowhere. Her name is Nanno and that's pretty much all we know about her. She reasserts and reiterates time and time again that Nanno is Nanno, no one else.

Nanno's mode of action is simple. She shows up as a transfer student to a school and exposes all the filth that lies buried underneath, whether that be in the students, the teachers or the system as a whole. She's all-knowing, always ten steps ahead of everyone else and invincible. There's a calm air to her nature and nothing fazes her, not even death or at least, mortality. Every episode deals with a separate case of corruption of innocence and humanity. If you just want to watch a simple short story, you can choose any one of the episodes and have a fun-filled ride of revenge. On the other hand, if you're addicted to Nanno exposing the darkness that lurks within, you have two whole seasons to binge on.

There are numerous theories as to who Nanno is. Some think she's an angel or the devil, others think she's a ghost with a motive. The actress playing Nanno, Chicha Amatayakul herself has said that she's neither a ghost nor a human but rather, something like Satan's spawn, the daughter of Lucifer or the serpent that brought forth the Fall of Man by giving Eve the forbidden fruit. This could very well be a plausible theory, considering the font of the poster for Girl To Nowhere that looks like a snake rearing its hood.

Nanno can also be defined as the personification of humans' inner darkness. She never makes anyone do anything, only eggs them on when they're already exhibiting dark behavior. Her methods of getting revenge arent the cleanest either. This implies that she isn't really a force of good. However, she's also the embodiment of retribution and Karma, which would mean she isn't evil either. She only brings out what already exists and for the most part, turns it against the person harbouring the evil. With the main focus being on education systems, the breeding ground of ideas, the root of both good and evil, the foundation of society, Girl From Nowhere is a social commentary through and through.

If you love dramas about revenge, justice, dark heroes and good vs evil, you will love Girl From Nowhere. You can watch the trailer for Season 2 here:

