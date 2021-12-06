SATC's Chris Noth says feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall is 'sad and uncomfortable'

Chris Noth aka Sex and the City's Mr Big has finally weighed in on the feud between Sarah Jessica Parker aka Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones. For those unversed, the Sex and the City cast sans Cattrall is returning for the HBO Max revival And Just Like That which will be released on December 9.

Kim Cattrall had previously opened up on her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker in an interview with The Guardian. In one of their social media interactions, when Parker had offered her condolences during Cattrall's brother's sudden demise, the latter had later taken to her social media platform to pen, "My mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite leave you alone?'” wrote Cattrall, 61. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

However, when Chris Noth was asked about the feud, he said that he has "absolutely no idea" about what Cattrall's thinking and emotions have been, via ET Canada. The actor also added that he has been "very close with SJ [Sarah Jessica]" and doesn't agree with Cattrall's description of the actress. "I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," Noth further added, via ET Canada.

Opening up further, Noth also stated that he has been "very protective" towards Parker because "she’s a target and people can be nasty."

