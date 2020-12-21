Saturday Night Live: Beck Bennett as Mike Pence makes a BTS reference during variety show's cold open

In its recently aired December 19 episode, Saturday Night Live's cold open featured a subtle reference to BTS through Beck Bennett's impersonation of Vice President Mike Pence.

It won't be wrong to say that BTS has truly paved their own way into superstardom on a global scale thanks to their music and the positive message they send across. Moreover, the seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have their individual personalities which make BTS ARMY go gaga over the boys. Hence, it comes as no surprise when the septet is referred to as pop culture terms.

On the recently aired December 19 episode of Saturday Night Live, the popular South Korean boy group was subtly referenced to during the cold open, which is the opening segment of the legendary variety show. During the particular sketch in question, Maya Rudolph's impersonation of U.S. President-elect Kamala Harris is seen telling Beck Bennett's impersonation of Vice President Mike Pence that she has some really good news to share. This prompts Pence to exclaim with excitement, "Oh my God, BTS is touring again?"

What did you think of the quick BTS reference on Saturday Night Live? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in 2019, BTS had become the first Korean artist to perform on Saturday Night Live as ARMY were left enthralled with the septet's Boy With Luv and Mic Drop performances.

ALSO READ: Jimin thinks BTS could win the award at Grammys 2021 for Dynamite; Says 'my instincts are not wrong'

Recently, BTS made history yet again with their first-ever Grammy nomination for their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite in the Pop/Duo Group Performance category. Dynamite will be up against Justin Bieber ft. Quavo's Intentions, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver's Exile, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and J. Balvin, Dua, Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy's Un Dia (One Day).

Credits :Saturday Night Live

