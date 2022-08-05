Save Me: Why every K-drama fan needs to watch the Seo Ye Ji, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan starrer

K-drama ‘Save Me’ starring Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, Woo Do Hwan, and Jo Sung Ha has been praised time and again by avid international followers. Premiering exactly 5 years ago today, the cult thriller has everything that you are looking for, to quench your mystery thirst, only it is very much real.

The story of ‘Save Me’ is based on a webcomic ‘세상 밖으로’ (Out of this world) and follows a girl named Im Sang Mi’s misfortune as she gets caught up in the shackles of a religious cult. Led by Jo Sung Ha who plays the very believably despicable cult leader, the show portrays the many tactics used by the preaching hierarchy of the organization to lure people into donating their life’s earnings to the cult for a chance at salvation.

Seo Ye Ji perfectly plays the role of a damsel in distress, however one with full control of her emotions and thoughts, setting out to take charge of her own future and get rid of the trouble-filled and ridiculous life she becomes a part of because of her family. She is helped by Han Sang Hwan, played by Ok Taecyeon, and Suk Dong Chul, played by Woo Do Hwan, who try their best to save her and overthrow the cult.

‘Save Me’ was praised for its very real representation of the cult organizations infamous in South Korea that have over time managed to recruit hundreds of innocent people. It offers a deeper understanding of the culture that is very cleverly ignored and overlooked. Young minds, just as well as older people are privy to such incidents, and the show tactfully advises people to choose the right path.

Have you watched ‘Save Me’ yet? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Katalogue: 6 dark thriller K-Dramas to add to your watchlist featuring ‘Vagabond’, ‘Save Me’ and more