'Saved Korean literature': BTS' translator Anton Hur lauds RM's influence in selling out lesser-known works

Anton Hur, the writer and translator behind BTS's memoir, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS’ English version, recently shed light on RM's profound impact in Korean literature. During his latest interview, Anton Hur discussed RM's role in promoting obscure works, elevating Korean literature's global recognition.

Anton Hur, the writer and translator behind the English version of BTS’ memoir, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS, recently shed light on BTS leader RM’s significant influence in Korean literature. In a recent interview, he recounted a remarkable anecdote about RM's impact.

Anton Hur revealed that RM’s endorsement of an obscure book by Lee Seong Bok led to its unexpected success, despite its relative obscurity even in Korea. RM's social media post about the book prompted its quick sellout and two reprints, showcasing the leader's profound influence beyond the world of music.

The success of his translation project prompted him to announce a new venture: the publication of Lee Seong Bok’s poetry collection, That Summer’s End, which RM also promoted on social media.

Following the viral attention garnered by his interview clip, Hur expressed gratitude to RM and BTS for their contribution to Korean literature, humorously thanking the ARMY for "saving Korean literature."

This isn't the first instance where Anton Hur has highlighted BTS' impact in literature. In 2022, he mentioned how BTS' connection to Herman Hesse’s Demian boosted sales of his translator friend's work, showcasing the band's enduring influence beyond music.

BTS remains the best-selling K-pop artist despite members’ ongoing military enlistment

BTS, despite all members fulfilling military duties, continues to shatter records in the K-Pop field by surpassing 40 million physical album sales. Their remarkable achievement includes over 820,000 sales in 2023 and a staggering 102,000 copies in 2024. Notably, BTS' strategic release of multiple album versions, never exceeding four per album, contributes to their consistent success.

With their last full-length studio album, BE, released over three years ago, BTS showcases unparalleled longevity in sustaining a steady stream of album sales. The group's accomplishment is put into perspective when compared to other K-Pop artists, with SEVENTEEN following as the second-best-selling group with around 33 million albums sold, and Stray Kids ranking third at approximately 21 million albums sold. BTS' enduring global impact, even during military enlistment, cements their legacy as one of the most influential acts in the K-Pop industry.

