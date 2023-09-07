'Say the name': S.Coups leads SEVENTEEN's heartwarming Japan concert greeting, Member Joshua tears up

S.Coups attended SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW concert in Japan making fans emotional with his reliable leading skills. The leader of the K-pop boy group could not perform with the members due to his knee injury, but his presence made a huge difference for fans as well as the SEVENTEEN. Meanwhile, member Joshua was seen tearing up during his ment with a cheering response from the audience.

S.Coups at SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN

Super singer, S.Coups, made a remarkable gesture by flying to Japan to support his fellow members during their concert in Tokyo. A heartwarming exchange between him and Hoshi on Weverse hinted at his determination to be there, even if he wasn't performing on stage. As a surprise, the leader was spotted in the audience, offering his greetings to the dedicated Carats (SEVENTEEN's fandom) and his bandmates in a uniquely touching manner. Prior to addressing the fans, the performing members requested S.Coups to lead the greeting from the audience. Despite his initial shyness, the singer, donning a gray beanie and clutching a lightstick, confidently initiated with the iconic phrase, "SAY THE NAME," kickstarting the group's signature greeting slogan.

Fans heard his faint voice coming from the seat as they roared loudly in response. The group members gave an incredible performance to the Carats and even greeted them in Japanese. After the concert ended S.Coups once again took to the online fan community app saying, "Successful fan, S.Coups". Fans say his love for the group was bigger than his pain as he flew to Japan despite his knee injury.

Joshua teared up during the FOLLOW concert

Member Joshua, renowned for his melodious voice, visibly welled up during his address to fans, leaving many to speculate that it may have been in response to the unwarranted criticism he endured regarding dating rumors. Previously, numerous netizens had made assumptions about Joshua's romantic life, drawing parallels from Instagram photos. Unfortunately, this led to a wave of hurtful comments directed towards the idol. Witnessing Joshua's vulnerability was an uncommon occurrence for his fans, making the moment all the more poignant. In a heartwarming show of solidarity, the audience erupted in resounding applause, while online supporters inundated him with love and unwavering support.

