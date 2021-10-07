Say Yeah or Nah to some weird situations & we'll reveal which type of KDrama female lead will be your soulmate

Let's admit, KDramas have given us, the fans some gorgeous, inspiring and pathbreaking female leads who have given us "girl goals"! The female characters are beautifully written and fleshed out and we love them for that.

K-drama female leads can be classified into four distinct categories! The traditional girl next door. She is sweet, relatable and can be super fun. Think Girl's Day's Hyeri who played Deok Sun in the iconic 'Reply 1988'. Second, the non-human supergirl. She can be an angel, a mermaid or a pretty ghostess with superpowers. Think IU's fiery character from the fantasy romance drama 'Hotel Del Luna'. Third, the tough and feisty no-nonsense girl, who has both beauty and brains. Think Seo Yea Ji's award-winning portrayal of Ko Moon Young in the Emmy nominated 'Its Okay To Not Be Okay'. Finally, the path-breaking female lead who dares to be different and is unapologetic about it. Think Bae Doona in 'Stranger'!

But have you wondered, which K-drama female lead is your ideal type? Well answer some yeah or Nah questions and we will reveal which K-drama female lead is your ideal type. Sounds cool? Take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Say Yeah or Nah to these weird situations & we'll reveal which type of KDrama male lead will be your soulmate

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.