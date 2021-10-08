Say Yeah or Nah to these childhood games and we'll reveal which 'Squid Game' character is your spirit animal

If at this point you haven't watched 'Squid Game', then we must say you have resisted peer and internet pressure very well! Netflix's blockbuster series 'Squid Game' is the talk of the town! Squid Game is a survival drama streaming television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode series, starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and Wi Ha Joon, tells the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million) prize. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, by Netflix.

The show has made a star out of its lead cast - Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Kim Goo Ryeong, Anupam Tripathi, Heo Sung Tae and Jung Ho Yeon, as the drama topped Netflix's top rankings in 83 countries! Also, speculations are rife that season 2 is well on its way! PD Hwang Dong-Hyuk answered the most important question that is playing on everyone's mind- will 'Squid Game' return for a possible season 2? He revealed that there are no concrete plans as of now but mentioned that they are contemplating the possibility of a sequel. He also revealed that if at all they come up with season 2, he would involve multiple experienced directors and their expertise in creating a potential sequel for the mega-hit series!

Have you wondered which 'Squid Game' character is your soulmate? Well, choose one of your favourite childhood games and we will reveal which character you vibe the best with. Sounds fun and interesting? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

