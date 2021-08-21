Say Yeah or Nah to these weird situations and we'll reveal which KDrama sibling pair you vibe the best with

Happy Rakshabandhan, well almost! Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that showcases the genuine love and bond between siblings for those unversed. Girls usually tie an amulet called 'Rakhi' around their brother's wrist and receive gifts in return. However, Raksha Bandhan isn't limited to brother sisters, it can be celebrated between sisters and brothers as well.

This sweet festival aims to showcase the beautiful bond siblings share. Having siblings is either like having a second set of parents (older siblings) or kids you didn't really ask for (younger siblings). In Korea, siblings are lovingly addressed with honorifics. A boy would refer to his older sister as 'Noona' and older brother as 'Hyung' and a girl would refer to her older sister as 'Eonni' and older brother as 'Oppa'. The younger siblings are referred to as 'Dongsaeng'.

Our favourite K-dramas have showcased some beautiful stories centred around siblings and their unconditional love! But, have you wondered which sibling pair from your favourite K-drama, do you best vibe with. Well, don't worry we got you covered. Answer some weird questions and we will reveal which K-Drama sibling pair you vibe the best with! Sounds easy? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

