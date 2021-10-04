Say Yeah or Nah to these weird situations & we'll reveal which type of KDrama male lead will be your soulmate

Let's admit, KDramas have given us, the fans gorgeous, desirable and unattainable men to love and dream of for the rest of our lives! "Ideal Man" goals is one of the reasons why the world is hooked to Korean dramas and well, we aren't complaining.

K-drama male leads can be classified into four distinct categories! One, the most popular and attractive guy in school/workplace. He is the reincarnation of Adonis himself and the world worships him at his feet. Think Lee Min Ho from 'Boys Over Flowers' or Song Kang from 'Love Alarm'. Second, the non-human, supernatural being. The mysterious and brooding character, who will unexpectedly give away his heart to a naive, innocent woman and fight against all odds to save her life from the jaws of death! Think Kim Soo Hyun in 'My Love from the Star' and Gong Yoo in 'Guardian: Lonely and Great God'. Third, the bad boy with a heart of gold! He is generally the outcast and comes across as arrogant but one sweet smile from his lady love and he is melting into a puddle! Think Hwang In Yeop from 'True Beauty' and Woo Do Hwan in 'Tempted'. Finally, the sweet cinnamon roll, the nice boy who actually deserves the girl. He is kind, gentle and loves his lady with all his heart. Think Kang Haneul from 'When the Camellia Blooms' and Park Bo Gum in 'Reply 1988'.

But have you wondered, which K-drama male lead is your ideal type? Well answer some yeah or Nah questions and we will reveal which K-drama male lead is your ideal type. Sounds cool? Take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

