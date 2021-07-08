  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SBS announces full cast for new drama 'Us That Year'

Kim Sung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui join Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi for the young lineup.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2021 03:39 pm
Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi : courtesy of News1
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

What a fresh lineup!

SBS has confirmed the casting of one of its upcoming dramas titled 'Us That Year'. On 8 July, the official cast lineup of this Monday-Tuesday drama consisting of Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui was released. The drama will show the ever-growing hardships in the life of the youth and their determination to get through it.

 

'Us That Year' is said to be a romance comedy expressing the complex emotions after a messy breakup that ends with both parties hoping to never meet each other again. But fate has different plans for them as the ex-couple is forced together on the sudden popularity of a high school documentary they were a part of years ago.

The drama will try to capture the complexity of an ended relationship and the coincident happenings that follow them.

 

Choi Woo Sik is famous for his roles in director Bong Joon Ho's movies Okja and Parasite. The actor recently held a fan meeting where his close friends, actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik and singers BTS' V and Peakboy did guest appearances.

Kim Da Mi was last seen in Itaewon Class for which she won the Baeksang Arts Best New Actress Award.

While Kim Sung Cheol has some impressive roles under his belt, in the dramas Prison Playbook, Do You Like Brahms and Vincenzo, actress Roh Jeong Eui has acted in the movie Phantom Detective and drama 18 Again.

 

Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi are reuniting 3 years after their last project together, The Witch, a mystery horror film.

 

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik’s friends BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy attend his online fanmeeting

 

What do you think about this cast? Talk to us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

You may like these
Parasite fame Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi to reunite for a romantic comedy drama by True Beauty's creators
Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El and Son Seok Gu confirmed as lead cast for JTBC drama My Liberation Diary
The Sound Of Magic star Ji Chang Wook is in talks to headline the upcoming drama, Tell Me Your Wish
Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun cast as lead for the new school thriller tvN drama
Actress Yoon Da Kyung confirmed to appear in tvN's The Devil Judge
Golden Child Bomin is set to feature opposite Shim Dalgi in new Kakao TV drama