SBS announces full cast for new drama 'Us That Year'

Kim Sung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui join Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi for the young lineup.

What a fresh lineup!

SBS has confirmed the casting of one of its upcoming dramas titled 'Us That Year'. On 8 July, the official cast lineup of this Monday-Tuesday drama consisting of Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui was released. The drama will show the ever-growing hardships in the life of the youth and their determination to get through it.

'Us That Year' is said to be a romance comedy expressing the complex emotions after a messy breakup that ends with both parties hoping to never meet each other again. But fate has different plans for them as the ex-couple is forced together on the sudden popularity of a high school documentary they were a part of years ago.

The drama will try to capture the complexity of an ended relationship and the coincident happenings that follow them.

Choi Woo Sik is famous for his roles in director Bong Joon Ho's movies Okja and Parasite. The actor recently held a fan meeting where his close friends, actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik and singers BTS' V and Peakboy did guest appearances.

Kim Da Mi was last seen in Itaewon Class for which she won the Baeksang Arts Best New Actress Award.

While Kim Sung Cheol has some impressive roles under his belt, in the dramas Prison Playbook, Do You Like Brahms and Vincenzo, actress Roh Jeong Eui has acted in the movie Phantom Detective and drama 18 Again.

Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi are reuniting 3 years after their last project together, The Witch, a mystery horror film.

