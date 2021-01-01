SBS Drama Awards 2020 Winners: Lee Min Ho bags Top Excellence & Kim Go Eun applauds; See complete list here

The SBS Drama Awards 2020 took place on New Year's Eve with numerous actors bagging an award. This includes Namgoong Min, Lee Min Ho and many more.

The SBS Drama Awards 2020 took place on the eve of the New Year and some of the best actors and shows of the year were recognised. According to Soompi, the Daesang (Grand Prize) was awarded to Namgoong Min for his performance in Stove League. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho bagged Top Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance) and shared the title with Do You Like Brahms? star Park Eun Bin. The Penthouse stars Uhm Ki Joon, Kim So Yeon, Eugene and Lee Ji Ah took home the Top Excellence in Mid-Length/Long Drama award.

The Penthouse stars also took home a Supporting Actor Award, Child Actor Award, and Excellence in Mid-Length/Long Drama award. On the other hand, Stove League won an award in the Best Character category, Supporting Actor Team Award and Best New Actor Awards.

As the awards were being announced, actress Kim Go Eun shared her reactions on her Instagram Stories. When her The King: Eternal Monarch co-star took the stage to receive the award, the actress shared a picture of the moment and shared it with a series of applauding and thumbs-up emojis. Check out her reaction here.

Check out the SBS Drama Awards 2020 winners' list below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Namgoong Min (Stove League)

Producers’ Award: Joo Won (Alice)

Top Excellence in Mid-Length/Long Drama: Uhm Ki Joon, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Lee Ji Ah (The Penthouse)

Top Excellence in Miniseries (Genre/Action): Joo Ji Hoon (Hyena), Kim Seo Hyung (Nobody Knows)

Top Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance): Lee Min Ho (The King: Eternal Monarch), Park Eun Bin (Do You Like Brahms?)

Best Character Award: Oh Jung Se (Stove League), Choi Kang Hee (Good Casting)

Excellence in Mid-Length/Long Drama: Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Shin Eun Kyung (The Penthouse)

Excellence in Miniseries (Genre/Action): Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 2), Lee Sung Kyung (Dr. Romantic 2)

Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance): Kim Min Jae (Do You Like Brahms?), Kim Yoo Jung (Backstreet Rookie)

Best Couple Award: Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae (Do You Like Brahms?)

Supporting Actor Team Award: Stove League team

Supporting Actor Awards: Kim Joo Hyun (Dr. Romantic 2), Park Eun Suk (The Penthouse), Jin Kyung (Dr. Romantic 2)

Child Actor Awards: Kim Hyun Soo (The Penthouse), Ahn Ji Ho (Nobody Knows)

Best New Actor Awards: Jo Byeong Gyu (Stove League), So Ju Yeon (Dr. Romantic 2)

