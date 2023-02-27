SBS drops poster for upcoming drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse; The Glory fame Shin Ye Eun to play lead

A teaser for the upcoming drama was dropped on SBS’s official SNS accounts. The show is supposed to premiere on SBS TV in South Korea. Other regions outside South Korea may enjoy the show on the video streaming platform Viki. A new episode of the show will be released every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 pm KST.

Guest Summer House is a boarding house run and visited by a bunch of quirky people. Things get trickier and more interesting when this group sets out to find Lee Seol who has not been seen by anyone in the last decade and a half. The Glory fame Shin Ye Eun will play the role of Yoon Dan Oh, a confident young lady of the Joseon Dynasty.

Cast Of The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Shin Hye Eun as Yoon Dan Oh

Ryeon as Kang San

Kang Hoon as Kim Shi Yeol

Jung Gun Joo as Jung Yu Ha

Ryeon will be seen portraying Kang San, a young man who aspires to master martial arts. His character is built and evolved around his ability to fight against the odds and thrive. Kang Hoon will play the role Kim Shi Yeol, Dan Oh’s best friend that she confides in and looks up to for romantic guidance. Jung Gun Joo will play the role of Jung Yu Ha, a scholar who is benevolent and kind.

The cast of the show is filled with actors who have conspicuously worked their way up in the entertainment industry in the last couple of years. Shin Ye Eun for example saw a bunch of averagely-rated shows before finally getting significant recognition for her role in the 2022 South Korean TV series ‘The Glory’.

Shin Ye Eun’s role in ‘The Glory’ gave her an opportunity to play a villain for the very first time. Her acting in the show received a lot of appreciation and established her as one of the most talented actors of her time.