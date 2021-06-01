SBS' Racket Boys opens with a bang & Doom At Your Service holds a steady ground in the rating department

Racket Boys premieres to solid ratings. Read on to find out the rating battle between Monday and Tuesday dramas.

SBS is on a roll. After bidding adieu to one of their biggest thriller dramas, Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver with stupendous ratings ranging between 11 - 14 percent throughout its runtime. SBS is also set to premiere their flagship blockbuster drama, The Penthouse's third and final season on June 4 at 10 pm KST, and is expected to shatter records this time too. SBS also premiered another fresh drama, Racket Boys.

Racket Boys also called Raketsonyeondan, is a sports drama that stars Jung Bo-hun, stars Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra and Park Hyo Joo in lead roles. The series follows the growth of sixteen years old boys and girls and the challenges faced by the badminton club of their school. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST. According to Nielsen Korea, Racket Boys has started on a promising note and garnered impressive average nationwide ratings of 3.6 percent, 5.7 percent, and 5.2 percent for its premiere, beating out KBS’s Youth of May and tvN’s Doom at Your Service to have the highest Monday and Tuesday drama ratings across all time slots.

Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer Doom At Your Service scored average nationwide ratings of 3.3 percent with a peak of 3.9 percent, which is similar to last week’s ratings. It means the show is holding its steady ground. Meanwhile, Youth of May recorded average nationwide ratings of 4.0 percent and 4.9 percent for episode 9, which is a decrease from their personal best of 5.7 percent last week.

