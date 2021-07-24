SBS' 'Racket Boys' support cast tested positive; Producers immediately suspended filming

On July 19, SBS Monday-Tuesday drama, Racket Boys, officials made a statement. "A supporting cast member, who participated in the filming on July 16, was asymptomatic and got tested on July 17. As per results on July 18, they have been tested positive for COVID-19."

Recognizing the fact, the filming was immediately canceled. All actors and staff, including officials from the agency, are being tested for COVID-19. When all the cast and staff are confirmed to be negative, filming will resume in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.

Racket Boys is a work that depicts the growing up of 16-year-olds in Ttangkkeutma, a village in Haenam that literally means at the end of the earth. The drama about the teenagers' struggle and growing up while playing badminton has been pleasantly depicted, gaining support from viewers.

South Korea has noted an unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases recently and strict guidelines for people have been announced by the quarantine authorities. The prevention of more than five people gathering at one place has been reintroduced in Seoul and many other places.

Keeping in mind the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the series started airing once a week, every Monday, starting from July 12. There are only three episodes left until the end.

