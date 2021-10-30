SBS shares delightful posters of the upcoming idol romance drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

It seems like November is the month for idols & K-pop centric dramas and one such drama we are super-stoked for is SBS' 'Let Me Be Your Knight'! The much-awaited idol romance drama revolves around a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

In the new posters, Jung In Sun, who stars as a travel guide-turned-fraudulent physician In Yoon Joo, who ends up moving in with the idol group LUNA under false pretenses. In the 'day' and 'night' themed posters, Jung In Sun can be seen posing happily with the band members, each holding a different musical instrument, striking a pose for the camera. The band LUNA consists of - U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young will star as LUNA’s leader, vocalist and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR will play bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun will play keyboardist Woo Ga On; former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung will play drummer Kim Yoo Chan, and Jang Dong Joo will play sub-vocal Seo Woo Yeon.

You can check out the posters below:

'Let Me Be Your Knight' is expected to be a well-made drama that delivers warmth to the small screen through the stories of characters with their own stories as well as a healing story that touches the wounds of the heart. 'Let Me Be Your Knight', which will warm the hearts of viewers in 2021, is scheduled to premiere on November 7th at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST).

