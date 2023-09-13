SBS Super Concert in London announces cancellation, original lineup included TXT, THE BOYZ, ITZY, more

The SBS Super Concert planned to take place in London has been officially canceled. On September 13, the South Korean network announced this news, leaving many K-pop enthusiasts disappointed. Fans were excited to see their favorite artists since the lineup included TOMORROW X TOGETHER, THE BOYZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE, and many more. However, this has now been scrapped.

SBS Super Concert in London announced the cancellation

In order to commemorate 140 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and England, a concert was scheduled to be held in London, England. It was reportedly said that the two-day concert series starting from September 22 to 23 will not take place anymore. On September 13, the network shared the news confirming that it will not be held anymore making many fans disappointed. The lineup for the concert included K-pop artists like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, THE BOYZ, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, Choi Ye Na, Billlie, ONEUS, WEi, xikers, and Dream Catcher. Since the aforementioned artists are known worldwide and fans were gearing up to watch them live in London, this has made many fans unhappy. This concert was not only to show the exceptional performances by Korean artists but also would be a prime aspect to show the Korean culture to the fans in England. Upon the cancellation they said that the performance was getting difficult, however, no specific reason for the sudden cancellation was provided.

Enhypen, IVE, and more on the SBS Super Concert in Madrid

Previously on Saturday, July 22, the Super Concert by SBS was held at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid. Popular K-pop groups like ENHYPEN, SHINee, IVE, ATEEZ, xikers, and STAYC took the stage to show their impressive performances. ENHYPEN took over the stage with their alluring choreography and amazing vocals with their songs Future Perfect (Pass the Mic), Tamed-Dashed, Bite Me, and more. SHINee performed their recent song Hard, popular track View, and more. Meanwhile, girl group IVE performed their hit songs, Kitsch, ELEVEN, After LIKE, LOVE DIVE, and I AM. ATEEZ, xikers, and STAYC also performed fantastically for all the K-pop fans present there.

