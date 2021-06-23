SBS' upcoming criminal psychology drama Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil confirms main cast

SBS announced the lineup of three main actors who will lead in the upcoming drama "Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil".

On June 22, SBS announced that actors Jin Seon Kyu and Kim So Jin will join the new TV drama Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil following the confirmation of actor Kim Nam Gil. Based on a non-fiction book (reportage) of the same name, Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil is a drama that tells the story of the first profiler in Korea who struggled to read the minds of serial killers. It is gathering a lot of interest and anticipation.

Kim Nam Gil takes on the role of Song Ha Young, a profiler in the criminal behavior analysis team of the Korean Crime Scene Investigation (KCSI) department at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Song Ha Young seems to have no emotions, but he is more observant about people than anyone else. Kim Nam Gil, who has excellent acting skills and topicality as well as stardom, is one of the best actors in Korea. Expectations are high on how Kim Nam Gil, who completely moulds himself into any every character he takes, will portray the special character Song Ha Young.

Jin Seon Kyu takes on the role of Kook Young Soo, the head of the criminal behavior analysis team of the KCSI department at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Kook Young Soo is a person who realizes the need for criminal psychological analysis and creates a criminal behavior analysis team after long term planning. Jin Seon Kyu is also an incredible actor who is active regardless of genre on the screen and on stage. No matter what kind of work or character he takes up, Jin Seon Kyu's performance on the small screen is expected to certainly capture the eyes.

Kim So Jin takes on the role of Yoon Tae Goo, the team leader of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Yoon Tae Goo is a character who is known as a homicide department legend with a nose for cases. Kim So Jin, a former theater actress, received a lot of attention for her powerful performances in the movies The Terror Live, The King, and The Man Standing Next, and the very recent movie Emergency Declaration, which is having its first screening in the out of competition section of the 74th Cannes Film Festival to be held from 6 to 17 July 2021. She will also appear in the movie Escape from Mogadishu, which is scheduled to be released by the end of the next month. Attention is focused on how Kim So Jin's powerful presence will shine in Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil.

SBS's new drama Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil will be broadcast in the second half of 2021.

Are you excited for this drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×