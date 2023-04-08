SBS's Taxi Driver 2 starts final two weeks at no. 1 in viewership ratings

The latest episode of the popular drama 'Taxi Driver 2' achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Friday, which is usually considered a lower-rated day compared to Saturdays. According to Nielsen Korea, it scored an average nationwide rating of 16.1 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air this entire week, on April 7. Among viewers aged 20 to 49, 'Taxi Driver 2' earned an average rating of 7.3 percent, making it the most-watched program of the week in this key demographic. MBC's new drama "Joseon Attorney," which airs during the same time slot as 'Taxi Driver 2,' held onto its average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent from last Saturday for its third episode last night.

Taxi Driver 2: Synopsis

Although Do Ki has finally avenged his mother's killer, the wounds of his tragic past continue to haunt him. The sound of the whistle, which marked his mother's final moments, still echoes in his ears. Meanwhile, a new taxi driver named Ha Joon joins Rainbow Transport and looks up to Do Ki as his role model. One day, Ha Joon discovers a hidden passage that leads to an underground maintenance room. As Do Ki's journey for justice unfolds, he must grapple with the secrets hidden beneath the surface and protect the people he holds dear.

Lee Je Hoon (Do Ki)

Born on July 4, 1984, Lee Je Hoon is a prominent South Korean actor who began his career in independent films before transitioning to mainstream movies such as The Front Line (2011), Architecture 101 (2012), and My Paparotti (2013). He has also appeared in several popular television series, including Fashion King (2012), Secret Door (2014), Signal (2016), Tomorrow, With You (2017), Where Stars Land (2018), Taxi Driver (2021), and Move to Heaven (2021).

Lee Je Hoon is a highly-regarded actor from South Korea who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. In addition to his acting work, Je Hoon has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes related to animal rights and environmental conservation. He is considered one of the most talented and versatile actors in South Korea, with a growing international following.

