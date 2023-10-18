Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story Volume 2 starring Gagan Dev Riar's new trailer OUT; to premiere on THIS date

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, starring Gagan Dev Riar, was a big success. The initial part of the series left viewers in suspense and now Volume 2 of the show is about to come out. Hansal Mehta is overseeing the series, with Tushar Hiranandani directing it. The series features Gagan Dev Riar in the role of the infamous counterfeiter.

The series revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, who orchestrated a massive Rs. 30,000 Crore stamp paper scam. Recently, SonyLIV took to its social media handle to share the premiere date of the second part of the series along with a new trailer.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2’s release date OUT

The much-awaited trailer for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2 has been released, featuring Gagan Dev Riar continuing the tale of scams, money, and excitement. The remaining episodes will be available for streaming from November 3 onwards, and the series is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Today, SonyLIV took to its Instagram handle to share the new trailer of the same and wrote, “Sabki zubaan pe tha Telgi ka naam, par Telgi ki zubaan pe kiska? Find out on 3rd November! Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, all episodes, streaming on 3rd November, only on Sony LIV #Scam2003OnSonyLIV #Scam2003. A heartfelt shout-out to @bajpayee.manoj for lending his incredible voice to our trailer!” HAVE A LOOK:

About Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The SonyLIV series is centered on Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller from Khanapur, Karnataka, who was purportedly linked to the 2003 counterfeit stamp paper scandal valued at approximately INR 30,000 Crore. Gagan Dev Riar is joined by a talented ensemble cast in the series, which includes actors like Hemang Vyas, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, Shaad Randhawa, Shashank Ketkar, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sameer Dharmadikari, Nandu Madhav, Bhavana Balsavar, and more in various supporting roles. The series is an adaptation of Sanjay Singh’s book Ek Reporter Ki Diary, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The volume 1 was released on September 1.

The initial season in the Scam series was titled Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, led by Pratik Gandhi and released in the year 2020. The series was directed by Hansal Mehta.

