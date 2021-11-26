'School 2021' and 'Melancholia' duel in a fierce battle of ratings in this week's broadcast

Two new dramas have joined the Wednesday-Thursday ratings battle! KBS2’s 'School 2021' premiered on November 24 with an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent according to Nielsen Korea. Starring WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun, the eighth instalment of the 'School' drama series revolves around a bunch of high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.

On November 25, KBS 2TV’s new drama 'School 2021' saw a fall in viewership for its second episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, tvN’s 'Melancholia' recorded an average rating of 1.9 percent for episode 5, which is a small rise from 1.6 percent for its previous episode. However, 'Melancholia' scored an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent for its latest episode, marking a slight drop from the previous night.

Meanwhile, 'Search: WWW' co-stars Im Soo Jung and Lee Da Hee have shown off their long-lasting friendship! On November 25, Lee Da Hee shared photos of herself with a coffee truck from Im Soo Jung. She thanked her for the sweet gift and also called her jjokkomi [a colloquial term for a small person in Korean]. She also promised to watch 'Melancholia' as she finishes filming. True to her promise, she also uploaded proof that she was tuned into the latest broadcast of 'Melancholia.' She captioned the photo 'Yoon Soo,' with a crying emoji.

