School 2021: Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun and more look youthful in the bright character posters

KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'School 2021', which will be aired for the first time at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, November 17, has released four character posters with four characters and their colors. 'School 2021' is a work depicting the dreams, friendship, and excitement of children who choose a path other than the entrance exam competition, and the dreams, friendship, and excitement of 18 year olds who are placed on an ambiguous boundary.

In the character poster released on October 28th (today), actors Kim Yo Han (Gong Ki Joon), Jo Yi Hyeon (Jin Ji Won), Chu Young Woo (Jung Young Joo), and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol (Kang Seo-young) show the characteristics of the characters in 'School 2021'. As it is, it stimulates the curiosity of prospective viewers. First, Kim Yo Han, who perfectly possessed Gong Ki Joon , who quit Taekwondo, which had been his dream for 11 years due to an injury, drew attention. Kim Yo-han's empty eyes staring into the air in the blue background show the wanderings of Gong-joon whose dreams have disappeared, raising interest in his challenge to find his dreams.

Jo Yi Hyun, who plays Jin Ji Won, who has a clear dream of being a carpenter, is smiling with clenched fists, creating a lively atmosphere. The fight-filled appearance of Jo Yi Hyun can give a glimpse of Jin Ji Won's energy that burns her will for woodworking, raising expectations for her role in Jin Ji Won. Choo Young Woo, who played the role of Jung Young Joo, a secret transfer student with a lot of rumors to follow, catches the eye by showing off a sharp feeling. Especially 'don't talk. The phrase 'I don't want to die' amplifies the curiosity about the cool and defensive Jung Young Joo character.

Lastly, Hwang Bo Reum Byul realistically portrayed Kang Seo Young, who has an unusual will for college, with her firm and ambitious eyes. Attention is paid to whether Hwang Bo Reum Byul, who is holding his back and making a chic expression, will be able to meet the second act of her life by going to college.

ALSO READ: ‘Nevertheless’ star Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Joo Hyun set as leads in the upcoming sports romance drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast? Let us know in the comments below