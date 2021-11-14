'School 2021’ premiere date postponed after WEi’s Kim Yo Han tests COVID 19 positive

On November 14, it was announced that singer Kim Yo Han from boy group WEi who is set to play as the lead in KBS’ drama ‘School 2021’ has tested COVID-19 positive. After an extra from the shoot was found positive, all the actors and staff members were tested. Now the premiere date for the drama has been changed from November 17 to November 24.

KBS2TV’s officials released a statement saying,

“One of the extras for KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'School 2021' was tested positive for COVID-19 on November 13. As a result of a COVID-19 test on all staff and cast members, actor Kim Yo-han was tested positive, and all other staff and cast members were negative.

Currently, actor Kim Yo Han is showing no symptoms. It has been two weeks since both the extra and actor Kim Yo Han took the second dose of the vaccine, and there was no close contact between the two.

The production team is doing its best to prevent it through regular PCR testing, quarantine, and fever check. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that there are no problems in the future.

We would like to inform you that the first broadcast schedule has been delayed to November 24, and the press conference has also been postponed by one week.

We will do our best to prevent any other positive cases by ensuring the safety of the cast and staff through preventative measures. We apologize for causing you concern.”

OUI Entertainment released its own statement announcing Kim Yo Han’s status. They also revealed that the actor’s other activities have been rescheduled.

‘School 2021’ stars Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in lead roles as they take on the ‘School’ series with a twist.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WEi's Kim Yo Han & Chu Young Woo reveal what attracted them to 'School 2021' & what viewers can expect