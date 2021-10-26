School 2021 Teaser OUT: WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun & Hwang Bo Reum Byeol make a DIY school

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:50 PM IST  |  6.8K
   
Still from 'School 2021' teaser
Still from 'School 2021' teaser: courtesy of KBS
Advertisement

Continuing the legacy of the ‘School’ series, the 2021 edition of the highly anticipated drama is set to premiere soon! The first teaser of the drama starring WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in lead roles was released by KBS on October 26. 

 

The teaser begins posing a question, “Would you like to try things other than studying?Kim Yo Han as Gong Gi Joon, Choo Young Woo as Jung Young Joo, Jo Yi Hyun as Jin Ji Won, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol as Kang Seo Young sit inside the classroom of a prestigious school. The books from their hands magically disappear and are replaced with DIY tools. Grabbing one each, the four set off to custom draw their own school.

 

Meticulously, a blueprint of the school is created. They personally take up the job to make their own model as it comes to form in front of them. Appreciating their own work, the premiere date of the drama is announced.

 

 

The drama promises a brand new take on life in a pressure-filled environment as the high school students challenge love, friendship, dreams, and more. Kim Kang Min and Seo Hee Sun will take on the roles of Ji Ho Sung and Go Eun Bi respectively.

 

School 2021’ has been receiving a lot of attention owing to its imaginative lineup and its story of teenagers as they wish to take on new paths rather than a contemporary college entrance exam that is expected of them.

 

School 2021’ will air from November 17 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST) on KBS.

 

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

ALSO READ: Here’s all you need to know about the new KBS 2TV drama ‘School 2021’ cast line up

 

Are you exicted to wacth this refreshing cast in ‘School 2021’? Let us know below.

Advertisement

Credits: KBS


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (green)

Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (gree...

₹355.00
₹999.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter, Pool Green (725 Ml)

Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter, Pool Green (725 Ml)

₹189.00
₹620.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All