School 2021 Teaser OUT: WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun & Hwang Bo Reum Byeol make a DIY school

Continuing the legacy of the ‘School’ series, the 2021 edition of the highly anticipated drama is set to premiere soon! The first teaser of the drama starring WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in lead roles was released by KBS on October 26.

The teaser begins posing a question, “Would you like to try things other than studying?” Kim Yo Han as Gong Gi Joon, Choo Young Woo as Jung Young Joo, Jo Yi Hyun as Jin Ji Won, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol as Kang Seo Young sit inside the classroom of a prestigious school. The books from their hands magically disappear and are replaced with DIY tools. Grabbing one each, the four set off to custom draw their own school.

Meticulously, a blueprint of the school is created. They personally take up the job to make their own model as it comes to form in front of them. Appreciating their own work, the premiere date of the drama is announced.

The drama promises a brand new take on life in a pressure-filled environment as the high school students challenge love, friendship, dreams, and more. Kim Kang Min and Seo Hee Sun will take on the roles of Ji Ho Sung and Go Eun Bi respectively.

‘School 2021’ has been receiving a lot of attention owing to its imaginative lineup and its story of teenagers as they wish to take on new paths rather than a contemporary college entrance exam that is expected of them.

‘School 2021’ will air from November 17 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST) on KBS.

Are you exicted to wacth this refreshing cast in 'School 2021'?