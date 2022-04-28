Scott Disick says his kids were 'upset' after being snubbed from mom Kourtney Kardashian's proposal party

While almost the entire Kardashian-Jenner family was there for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in Santa Barbara, her ex Scott Disick and his three children - Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 - were not.

As per Daily Mail, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were engaged in the planning at a seaside hotel in Santa Barbara, but Disick, 38, and the kids were kept in the dark. The proposal will be seen in next week's programme, which will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, May 5, with a teaser that played after this week's episode implying that not just Scott, but the kids, were displeased. The promo for next week's episode shows the whole family gathered at the hotel, with Kris declaring, "As soon as the sun goes down, it's showtime."

As the ecstatic couple comes in and finds the whole family waiting, Kourtney is shown in confession exclaiming, 'It's perfect, he's super romantic.' Kris is seen crying as she raises a champagne glass and says, "This makes me so happy." 'Cheers,' everyone says as they raise their glasses to the newly engaged pair. Following the proposal, Khloe confesses that she is aware that Scott Disick is aware of the engagement, while Kendall asks Kourtney, 'Do you have sympathy for Scott because it doesn't feel like you do?' However, Khloe is spotted visiting Scott's home after the proposal, asking him how the kids felt about everything.

"They were upset. They didn't understand why they weren't there," Scott said in a brief scene in the preview. Scott further said, "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?" he asked, as Khloe responds, "I don't know." For those unversed, From 2005 to 2015, Kourtney and Scott dated on and off and had three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

