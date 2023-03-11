SE SO NEON drops a thrilling second teaser for Smoke Sprite featuring BTS’ RM

BTS’ RM and SE SO NEON’s Hwang So Yeon (So!YoON!) are all set to release their collaborative single ‘Smoke Sprite’ on March 14, 2023. Just four days prior to the release of the song, SE SO NEON has dropped another thrilling teaser to ‘Smoke Sprite’. The 23-second-long teaser shows RM and Hwang So Yeon standing back-to-back in one place as a camera revolves around them. The shot is adorned with the loud, gripping composition of ‘Smoke Sprite’ that has paved way for much anticipation regarding the release of the song. The teaser expands on the previously released glimpses of the two artists’ all black outfits. The frantic motion of the camera functions in direct alignment with the powerful music of ‘Smoke Sprite’.

SE SO NEON is a South Korean band that essentially produces indie rock songs. The group started out with two members Hwang So Yeon and Gangto. Following a few transformations in the last couple of years, the group now has three members that include Hwang So Yoon, U Su and Park Hyun Jin. The group has won and been nominated for various awards in the rock music category at the Korean Music Awards. Their 2018 single ‘The Wave’ massively contributed to their popularity. The latter also won the Best Rock Song Award at the Korean Music Awards. The aforementioned teaser is only a glimpse of what an absolute treat the amalgam of RM’s phenomenal vocals and Hwang So Yeon’s powerful voice is going to be.

Watch the teaser for ‘Smoke Sprite’

BTS RM in 2023

In a recent interview, BTS rapper RM revealed that following the announcement of the group’s brief break from their activities as a group, he has been trying to find himself again. After being identified as a part of BTS for almost a decade, RM wishes to rediscover his own potential and aspirations. Over the last couple of years, RM has collaborated with a myriad of renowned artists including South Korean hip-hop artist Gaeko and American rock band fall out boy.

If one takes a brief look at RM’s collaborative discography it won’t be too hard to tell the artist goes out of his way to push his limits and explore new areas of music. A similar never-seen-before anticipation is being attached to his upcoming single ‘Smoke Sprite’.

