SE7EN and Lee Da Hae marriage: BIGBANG, Super Junior, 2NE1 attend; Wedding photos OUT

Korean soloist SE7EN and actress Lee Da Hae got married in South Korea, on May 6, after 8 years of dating, in a beautiful ceremony at the renowned Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The two had previously announced their marriage plans via sweet letters on their Instagram account, filled with words of love for each other. Their marriage was a star-studded affair with several celebrity guests in attendance. Here’s a breakdown of the star-studded affair.

SE7EN and Lee Da Hae wedding guest list

It is known that BIGBANG members G-Dragon, Daseung and Taeyang were in attendance alongside 2NE1’s CL, Minzy, and Sandara Park. Super Junior members Leeteuk, Heechul, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun, and Kangin, as well as former MBLAQ member Thunder, Teddy Park and Lee Soo Hyuk, were present. Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Jaejoong, Park Si Yeon, Im Nayoung, Kwak Si Yang, and Ahn Bo Hyun, also graced the event. Chef Baek Jong Won and So Yoo Jin were reportedly seen entering the wedding venue.

Who sang at SE7EN and Lee Da Hae’s marriage ceremony?

It was reported that Kim Joon Ho and Jo Se Ho hosted the wedding while friends of SE7EN and Lee Da Hae, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Gummy, and S.E.S.’s Bada, sang the congratulatory songs for the couple.

After the wedding, Lee Da Hae’s agency K-Star Global Entertainment shared breathtaking photos of the event where the couple could be seen very much in love. The photos show the couple at the dreamy location before the arrival of the guests as well as during the ceremony, smiling at each other with love-filled eyes.

Check out the wedding photos below.

Meanwhile, singer SE7EN wore a tailored black suit with a white shirt underneath and a classic black bow tie, for his wedding. A gorgeous boutonnière matching Lee Da Hae’s flower bouquet could be seen attached to his lapel, with shiny black formal shoes. The bride, on the other hand, was dressed in two stunning gowns, during the ceremony. One of the gowns was with lace detailing and the other one had an asymmetrical neckline. Her brown hair was tied in a bun with a delicate tiara resting on her head and followed by a long veil.



