Search: WWW clocks 5 years; Dissecting admirable and fierce characters of Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin

Search: WWW is a K-drama that tells the story of three women and how they manage their ambitions, family, love life, and more as they navigate their workplace and competition. It explores the lives and challenges of three ambitious women who work at the top web portal companies.

The drama is known for strong female leads and delving into modern themes. It focuses on the relationships between the three women. Even when the main characters find the love story plot, it doesn't take centerstage and their work remains the main plot. Here is a character breakdown of the leading ladies of Search: WWW.

Search: WWW's character analysis

Im Soo Jung as Bae Ta Mi

Ta Mi is a woman in her 30s who is the director of the search department of the top web portal Unicorn. She is a goal-oriented and ambitious lady who is hard-working and skilled. She does not have much time for anything else other than work in her life.

On the instructions of her boss Song Ga Kyoung, she takes the fall for something she didn't do instead of the company. Even though she might make decisions that might seem cruel or harsh, her ultimate goal is the betterment of the company.

She is a hyper-independent woman who is competent. As she meets Jang Ki Yong's character, a younger man named Park Morgan, she slowly learns to depend on other people and how it is not a sign of weakness but rather reliance.

Lee Da Hee as Cha Hyun

Cha Hyun is the social director of the web portal Baro and stands right after Unicorn in position. She might seem rough and cold from the outside but is kind and warm-hearted on the inside. Cha Hyun strives for success and money to live the life of her dreams.

While she has a feminine side to her, on the other hand, she is a former Jiujitsu player. With the money, she wants to pay the medical expenses of the people she beats up. She is very open about her opinions and never deters from expressing them.

She comes across Lee Jae Wook's character who is an actor and plays the roles of villains in dramas. But in real life, he is quite introverted and soft-hearted.

Jeon Hye Jin as Song Ga Kyeong

Song Ga Kyeong is the director of Unicorn. She was Cha Hyun's school senior and currently is Bae Ta Mi's boss. She is the daughter of a conglomerate and she marries for convenience and business reasons.

After her family goes bankrupt, she is controlled by her mother-in-law. She also dated a man for a while. Her husband has multiple affairs with other women but he truly cares about Ga Kyeong.

Ga Kyeong is a subtle woman who doesn't share her feelings. Simply put, she's not nice. She is harsh and ruthless but she calls for respect.

More about Search: WWW

Search: WWW was released on June 5, 2019. Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Jae Wook and Ji Seung Hyun.

It tells the story of three modern women who chose careers over their social and family life. They are competitive and ambitious. Eventually, these women come across love and they navigate their careers while also handling a healthy social and love life.

The project was directed by Twenty Five, Twenty One's Jung Ji Hyun, and Doom at Your Service's Kwon Young Il. Kwon Do Eun wrote the script for the drama who also wrote for Twenty Five, Twenty One.

