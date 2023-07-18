Search: WWW fame Jang Ki Yong and Delightfully Deceitful's Chun Woo Hee to start filming Not A Hero in August?
Key Highlight
-
Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee have reportedly confirmed to appear in Not A Hero
-
Jang Ki Yong was discharged from his military service on February 22, 2023
Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee are reportedly confirmed to appear in a new fantasy romantic K-drama called Not A Hero. Jang Ki Yong will finally be making a comeback to the K-drama world alongside Chun Woo Hee after his return from military service. On July 17, a Korean media outlet said to have confirmed that they are starring in a romance drama together. The filming of the drama will reportedly commence next month.
Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee in Not A Hero
After 18 months of military service, Jang Ki Yong is said to be coming back in a K-drama together with Chun Woo Hee. It was said in an exclusive media report that Not A Hero will begin filming in August. The two are paired for Not A Hero which is directed by one of the famous directors, Jo Hyun Tak and Joo Hwa Mi. Jo Hyun Tak previously directed BLACKPINK member Jisoo starrer Snowdrop and Sky Castle. Writer Joo Hwa Mi has written the script for Expect Dating, ‘Marriage, Not Dating’, Introverted Boss, and Welcome. Jo Hyun Tak and Yoo Hyun Mi joined hands for K-drama Not A Hero inducing excitement among viewers as their earlier series was loved by the audience of South Korea.
About Not A Hero
Not A Hero is about a family who used to possess supernatural powers, however, a modern disease hit the family and they lost all their powers, Jang Ki Yong will play Jang Hae Ju who is a member of that family. Chun Woo Hee takes on the role of Do Da Hee who is saved from fire by a man who has lost his powers.
About Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee
Jang Ki Yong was discharged from his military service on February 22, 2023, after 1 year and 6 months. If Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee confirm, this will be his first K-drama after Now, We're Breaking Up with Song Hye Kyo. He received a lot of attention and love for his appearance in My Roommate is a Gumiho. Chun Woo Hee is currently starring in Delightfully Deceitful a revenge, comedy K-drama alongside Kim Dong Wook. She is famous for her roles in Be Melodramatic (2019) and Unlocked (2023). The filming of Not A Hero is reportedly beginning in August.
Inaas Fatima Khan is a media graduate from the University of Mumbai.